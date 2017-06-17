× US sailors missing from USS Fitzgerald found dead according to Navy

(WHNT) – The Commander of the US 7th Fleet of the Navy has confirmed that the sailors missing from the USS Fitzgerald have been found dead.

The ship collided with a Japanese merchant ship yesterday, causing damage to both ships.

The Navy says the sailors were found in flooded berthing compartments. The bodies of the sailors are being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified.

The names of the sailors will be released after their families have been notified.