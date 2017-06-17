Real Fathers Making a Difference host annual Car and Bike Family Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Calling all car and bike enthusiasts! The annual Car and Bike Family Fest is an event you wont want to miss.

Real Fathers Making a Difference and Wheel Fix It want you to bring the entire family and your lawn chairs for a fun filled day.

A video game truck, inflatables, food trucks, resource activity booths, and of course cool cars, bikes, and trucks will keep you entertained. Live entertainment will also be available. Enjoy flying kites or bike riding? There will be plenty of room to enjoy the day.

The festival will be happening Saturday, June 17, from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m at the Jaycees Fairgrounds off of Airport Road. The event is free, but they will be accepting donations that will fund scholarships for students and will also benefit education and mentoring programs.