MADISON, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has revealed the identity of a woman who died in a vehicle wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive on Friday.

ALEA says that Etta Fine Dean, 80, died after the 2017 Jaguar she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete wall. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 4:43 PM on Cecil Ashburn Drive. Alabama State Troopers are still investigating.