× NCAC Aim For Advocacy registration open now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The National Children’s Advocacy Center is gearing up for their third annual Aim For Advocacy fundraiser. The NCAC does two fundraisers a year, and this upcoming one is geared toward an older crowd.

“Aim For Advocacy, it’s a clay shooting event. We have two different flights, we have a morning flight and an afternoon flight,” said Sarah Jones.

Jones is the NCAC Development Coordinator. She said Aim For Advocacy is a fun way to learn more about what the NCAC does, and help out at the same time.

“It’s going to be Friday, October the 13th. It’s at the Limestone Hunting Preserve out in Ardmore,” said Jones.

The morning flight is from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. The afternoon teams compete from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are provided.

Businesses and organizations can form teams, but anyone is welcome to attend.

“If you’re an individual that just wants to come to the event, you can register as an individual and we’ll put you on a team. They compete in teams of four. Last year we had 20 teams total, and we’re trying to double that,” Jones explained.

If you register by July 15, there is $50 discount off your team of four. She said all of the money raised goes toward local Madison County children and families affected by abuse.

“Different things as far as medical exams, forensic interviews, therapy sessions. But the great thing about all the money that’s raised is it stays in our community,” said Jones.

It’s still a few months away, but the NCAC is working hard to make this one the best one yet.

“We’re really just trying to create awareness, and that’s the wonderful thing about this event. It exposes us to a totally different crowd to really get the word out about the great things that are happening here,” said Jones.

You can register for Aim For Advocacy by clicking here, or calling the NCAC at 256-533-5437.

You can also visit the event Facebook page here.

For sponsorship and team information you can contact Sarah Jones at sjones@nationalcac.org