Man arrested for aiding in terrorism worked at IHOP in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – WHNT News 19 has learned that Aziz Sayyed, the 22-year-old charged with supporting an act of terrorism, worked at the IHOP on Highway 72 in Madison.

The owner of the franchise, Tayseer Zuaiter, released a statement confirming that the franchise did not know about Sayyed’s charges and is fully cooperating with authorities.

According to the statement: