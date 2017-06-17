Man arrested for aiding in terrorism worked at IHOP in Madison
MADISON, Ala. – WHNT News 19 has learned that Aziz Sayyed, the 22-year-old charged with supporting an act of terrorism, worked at the IHOP on Highway 72 in Madison.
The owner of the franchise, Tayseer Zuaiter, released a statement confirming that the franchise did not know about Sayyed’s charges and is fully cooperating with authorities.
According to the statement:
“We were very surprised to learn that Mr. Sayyed was arrested. He no longer works for us and we are prepared to cooperate fully with authorities. Since we know nothing more than what is being reported in the news and because an investigation is underway, questions are best answered by authorities.”