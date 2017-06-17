‘High’ chance of tropical development in Gulf of Mexico next week

The National Hurricane Center says there is a high chance the tropical wave currently located over the western Caribbean Sea develops into a tropical cyclone early next week.

A broad area of low pressure/tropical wave located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Gradual development of this system is expected while it moves slowly northwestward across the Yucatan Peninsula on Sunday and over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico early next week, where a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form.

Regardless of development, heavy rains are expected over portions of Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and western Cuba during the next several days.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system on Sunday, if necessary.

Where will it go?

It is way too early to say with any confidence exactly where this system will track.

Some forecast models keep the system over the Bay of Campeche and then carry it over into far south Texas or northern Mexico. Other models drift the system due north into the open Gulf of Mexico.

Anyone planning on making a trip to the Alabama coast next week should pay close attention to this system.

There is another tropical wave out in the Atlantic that also has a high chance of developing within the next three to five days.

This system will end up in the Caribbean Sea next week.