Witness Recalls Police Searching Man’s Apartment, who’s charged with supporting act of terrorism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Looks can be deceiving and that was the case for witness Georgia Todd. HPD showed up to Twickenham Village Apartments to search a unit on Thursday.

Allegedly the apartment was where 22-year-old Aziz Sayyed, of Huntsville, was staying at. Sayyed was arrested and charged with Soliciting or Providing Support for an Act of Terrorism.

"I thought it was a drug bust. They were just getting so many things out of there. Bags full of stuff out of the house," Todd said.

She said at the time she had no clue what was going on, until nearby neighbors filled her in on what was happening. "I saw two young ladies and they say a terrorist. I said a what? She said a terrorist. I said my God," Todd explained.

For Todd the news was shocking. Police haven't released many details in the case, but they did say they successfully mitigated a threat with Aziz Sayyed's arrest. "It`s time for everybody to come together and work together, if you see something say something about it. We got to watch out for each other I don`t care who you are," Todd said.