The Downtown Open is… open!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- One of Downtown Huntsville Inc.'s most popular events of the year is back, The Downtown Open.

“It’s definitely kind of a heritage event now, people really love it, it gets more notoriety in the region every year," said Ellery Miller, Downtown Huntsville Inc.

The Downtown Open is back for its fourth year. Twenty-seven holes in front of businesses throughout downtown Huntsville. It’s free, and everything you need is available downtown.

“You can visit one of four locations— Frios Pops, UG White, Sam and Greg’s, and Harrison Brothers, and they’ve got your scorecards, your pencils, the putter, and the ball here for you to borrow!” Miller said.

Each business was given a blank putt-putt board and had a month to create their own masterpiece. Some represent the businesses that built them, others are just for fun.

“We’ve been here, this is our fourth year in a row, and we love it, it’s great fun, family time, you get to learn about all the shops around here and the new things that are going on," Stacy Craft said.

You can practice your short game at 27 locations around downtown Huntsville through June 25th.