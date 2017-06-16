Severe thunderstorm watch issued for north Mississippi through 9 PM

TUPELO, Miss. – The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of north and central Mississippi under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Friday.

The watch borders northwest Alabama, but does not include any counties in Alabama or in the Tennessee Valley.

A complex of storms is forecast to develop over northeast Arkansas and west Tennessee and track south across north Mississippi.

It is possible one or two storms may sideswipe extreme northwest Alabama: places like Red Bay and Cherokee.

Most of, if not all of, the storms will stay west and southwest of the Tennessee Valley.

Flip through the gallery below to see how the storms are expected to progress through the duration of the watch.

