Scottsboro Police identify, arrest man accused of peeping into shower stall

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro Police say they they have identified and arrested the man accused of peeping into a shower stall at the city’s recreation facility. Investigators say the man, now identified as Joseph Andrew Hancock, entered a women’s restroom at a Scottsboro recreational facility and stayed there for several hours.

Officers say Hancock, 40, was arrested and charged with Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 12. He’s currently being held at the Jackson County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

Scottsboro Police wanted to thank all those who came forward to provide investigators with the identity and information they needed to make an arrest in the case.