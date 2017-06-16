Neighbors react to terrorism arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Those who live in Twickenham Village apartments are getting back to normal following a chaotic FBI raid Thursday evening.

Huntsville police arrested Aziz Sayyed, 22 for soliciting or providing for an act of terrorism.

Neighbors were surprised to learn the raid and arrest was regarding one of their new neighbors.

"He was a nice guy. You know, every time he'd come down we'd talk about the weather and the cat," said Karry McCubbins.

McCubbins and his wife said it's alarming to know that your neighbors might not be who they say they are.

"I'm glad it's over with and I hope they don't let him back in here," said Fay McCubbins.

WHNT has learned Aziz Sayyed was not the name on the apartment lease. An apartment manager said he did come to the office for maintenance requests.

They said authorities are also not telling them anything about the investigation.

We've also confirmed the Sayyed attended the Huntsville campus of Calhoun Community College.