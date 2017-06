Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and Downtown Huntsville Inc. presents the Annual NASA Day in the Park this weekend. This family-friendly fun day offers something for everyone regardless of age.

Event includes: Veteran NASA Astronaut, Robert "Hoot" Gibson; more than 60 exhibits and demonstrations by NASA experts; educational activities; games and hand-on activities.

Saturday, June 17th from 10 AM - 3 PM at Big Spring Park East.