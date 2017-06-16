× Man accused of swindling an elderly victim of$100,000 arrested in Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested a man accused of swindling over $100,000 from an elderly person between 2015 and May 2017.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Dewayne Long, 39, of Athens, has been charged with Theft by Deception in the 1st degree. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received the first tip in April 2017 form a family member of the victim. After an extensive investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined that Long claimed that he had cancer and needed money for treatment. He told the elderly victim that he had a large sum of money coming back, and that he would repay the donor in time.

“The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office places a high priority on crimes against our elderly, and anyone who has any inclination to prey on elderly citizens had best stay out of Limestone County,” Sheriff Mike Blakely said.