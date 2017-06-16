Madison County Sheriffs seek help in locating two robbery suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - Sheriff Blake Dorning announced today that on June 15th at approximately 11:10 PM the Sheriff's Office responded to the Walmart at 14595 Highway 231-431 in Hazel Green.

Officers say two unknown African-American males wearing khaki shorts and black jackets approached a man and asked to use his cell phone. At that time, one of the men hit the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground. The other male hit the victim with some kind of handgun, nearly knocking the victim unconscious.

The two male suspects stole the victim's cell phone and vehicle, a white 2012 Nissan 370z.

The victim sustained non-life threatening facial injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The Madison County Sheriff's office is searching for the two men identified by photo and video surveillance. If you have any information about the identification of the suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle, please contact Investigator Stamm at 256-533-8839 or Dispatch at 256-722-7181.