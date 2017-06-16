Madison County Librarian peddling to keep children reading this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The librarian from Walnut Grove School in New Market isn't letting the learning stop this summer. She's peddling books to her students, literally.

Holly Whitt started a Bike Book Mobile. She's going out twice a week and making designated stops to allow students the opportunity to check out books during the summer.

"It's only about 13 miles," says Whitt, who spends three to four hours of her time taking books to the children.

"I try to pick a few long reads and short reads; some fiction, some non-fiction," says Whitt. "So they have a variety to choose from."

Whitt tells us the students can go to the library on their own, but it is just more exciting to have someone deliver!