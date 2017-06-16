Hurricane center: Medium chance of tropical development near Yucatan Peninsula within 5 days

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor the potential for tropical development in the far western Caribbean and near the Yucatan Peninsula.

The hurricane center says there is a 60 percent chance of tropical development within this region in the next five days.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan peninsula during the next day or two.

Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development of this system while it moves slowly northwestward into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week, the hurricane center said.

