Huntsville Hospital pays it forward with a pizza delivery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The emergency department staff at Huntsville Hospital is no stranger to scary situations.

“Sudden impact, we get a short notice that they’re coming, we don’t get a lot of time to prepare emotionally for an event like that,” said Joyce Thomas, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Huntsville Hospital.

But an act of kindness that happened over a decade ago has made a long-lasting impact on the way they react to emergencies, even if it’s in another state.

“It all began in 2006 when we experienced our bus accident, we got mass casualty patients in, and the hospital in Boston had sent us pizzas the next day," Thomas recalled. "And it was just heartwarming to know someone so far away were thinking of you and they were in the trenches with you. They weren’t there with you but emotionally and spiritually they were in the trenches with you."

Ever since then, the Huntsville Hospital emergency team has made a habit of sending pizzas to other ER’s after terrible events…. Like the Enterprise and Tuscaloosa tornadoes, Boston Marathon bombing, and most recently the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

“Just stick together, we’re all doing the same thing trying to help everyone, and it’s just nice, even if it’s just pizza," said Deborah Horn, a Registered Nurse at Huntsville Hospital.

On Friday they paid it forward to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after the bus crash that injured dozens of people last week.

A simple act of kindness, and an unexpected pizza delivery, can go a long way.