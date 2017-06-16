GETTING RESULTS: World War II Veteran is donated a new roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) - Two months ago, we brought you a story about World War II veteran, John Kuhn. In 2014, John had a heart attack and was in the hospital for several months. During that time, his home fell into disrepair to the point that he can't live there anymore.

Fast forward to Friday, when piece by piece the worn remains of John's old roof came off on top of the house he's called home for 50 years.

“Oh it’s wonderful, wonderful, I can’t express how I feel about it," says Kuhn.

It's a day he wasn't sure he'd ever see, partially because of finances.

“I couldn’t believe it when Wilson Lumber Company told me they was going to furnish everything out here, I told them nobody can do that, and he said, I can," Kuhn joked.

But his health also played a role.

A heart attack kept him hospitalized for months and then, without his watchful eye at home, his roof fell into rough shape, eventually making it too dangerous to go inside his home.

“A lot of memories, it’s just good to see it happening," says the 94 year old veteran.

Minutes after our original story aired, we got a call from Ernie Gilbert, wanting to assist Forever Young Senior Veterans with replacing John's roof.

“We’ll be glad to get through and get you in here," says Gilbert.

Ernie owns his own roofing company in the Tennessee Valley.

“They deserve it, they’ve done a lot for us and sacrificed for us," he says.

His crew not only donated their expertise and sweat under the hot sun, they sacrificed business.

“We actually left a couple jobs just to come do this," says Gilbert.

He says that's an admittedly small sacrifice, compared to what John's generation did for all of us.

“It’s worth it, it’s worth every hour, whatever it takes, if that’s what makes him happy, then we’re more than glad to do it for him," says Gilbert.



For John, it's more than just a place - it's his place - one he built alongside his brother in 1967.

“Doing things that I want to do. If I want to walk out into my yard, grow flowers, or whatever, it’s just… home," says Kuhn.

So with each piece of old roofing that crashes into the dumpster, John is grateful that after three years away he's one step closer to moving back home.

“No place like home," he says.

When John was in the hospital, his World War II service ribbons were also stolen. We're proud to say, in partnership with Forever Young Senior Veterans, they're working with the federal government to get those replaced.