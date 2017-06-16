Father’s Day Weekend: hot & humid with occasional summertime storms

The weekend starts on a quiet note; expect morning low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with some patchy fog early Saturday, but it gets hot quickly Saturday afternoon!

Look out for a few isolated showers and storms around Saturday; most of us get no rain at all, so it’s just plain hot with a high in the low-90s and a ‘feels like’ upwards of 93ºF to 97ºF.

Whether you’re staying home, traveling, or just want to keep up with the weather in the palm of your hand, you can track showers and storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

A batch of heavy thunderstorms develops late Saturday night about 800 miles northwest of the Tennessee Valley. Although those storms likely weaken or completely fade away before reaching us, they still hold the key to Sunday’s forecast. The best chance of some storms (30%) comes from about 9 AM to noon; after that, we see only a few isolated, hit-or-miss storms popping in the afternoon hours. The chance is low, but the impact of any storms could be big: intense lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain.

Next front arrives Monday: Using the term ‘cold front’ in June seems a little exaggerated.

Rarely do we get a front to move through that actually makes it feel cooler. This time of year, a drop in humidity is much more noticeable. A front moving through during the day Monday will bring us a nice (but brief) break from the steamy humidity.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage Sunday afternoon into Monday ahead of this next front. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning will be possible with the storms that move through during this time period.

Highs briefly drop into the 80s behind the front for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, and overnight lows will be able to fall into the 60s with less humidity in the air.

Some mid-90s on the horizon: A brief but noticeable spike in temperatures is likely during the middle of next week, following Monday’s front.

Afternoon highs are forecast to climb into the lower and middle 90s for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, and possibly on Friday, too. With humidity levels increasing also, the feels like temperature may approach 100 degrees for the first time this season.

There are some signs another front will make a run at us next weekend. If this happens, this will cut the stretch of mid-90s short. If we do not get a front, we might have several days in a row with highs in the middle 90s.

-Jason

