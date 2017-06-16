× Do you recognize this little boy?

GREECE, NY – Forty-one years have passed since the discovery that rocked the small town of Greece, New York, just west of Rochester.

In the basement of an apartment complex, a blue metal storage trunk was found to contain the skeletal remains of a small child.

The child was still wearing a long-sleeved, light blue pajama top with the design of a deer over the heart. Also on the remains – a plastic diaper, fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins.

Despite widespread media attention, police turned up little information. They were unable to determine the cause of death. Even the child’s age, identity and gender were unknown.

Today, the death remains unsolved. The child is still unidentified. But investigators are no longer without hope.

Sergeant Dave Mancuso of the Greece Police Department got the case in 2015 and contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A few months later, the body was exhumed. Using technology not available in 1976, they determined the child was a brown-haired boy, between the ages of three and five.

He had been placed in the trunk sometime in the early to mid 70s.

And – he likely spent the last part of his young life in the Southeast U.S.

That was the conclusion of isotope testing on the remains, which also showed he had likely been born in the Mid to Northwest U.S.

How he got to New York and whether he died there or elsewhere are just some of the many questions police are working to answer.

In addition to the facial reconstruction by NCMEC artists, one of the best clues may be the discovery of a visible bulge in the back of his skull. Experts say this likely meant he was unable to walk and probably suffered developmental disabilities.

An analysis of the skeleton showed the little boy was malnourished and neglected before death.

But, it’s the child’s sweet face that drives Sergeant Mancuso who says, “we know the answers are out there. It’s just going to take one person who knows something about what happened to this boy 40 years ago to come forward and give us that information.”

Again, although found in New York, investigators believe the boy likely spent the last part of his life somewhere in the Southeast.

Anyone with tips is asked to please call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Also, please consider sharing this story on your social media pages to get his picture circulating and maybe – finally – give him the name he’s been denied for so long.