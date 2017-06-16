LIVE: Watch 12pm news on WHNT News 19

DNA leads to Lauderdale County burglary arrest

Posted 10:53 am, June 16, 2017, by

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Forensics has helped solve a 2016 store burglary in the Central community.

Marcus Orlandus Brown (Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, DNA evidence left at Haddock’s Quik Stop on Highway 20 came back to a Tennessee man.

Investigator James Bullock said Friday morning Marcus Orlandus Brown was taken into custody in Memphis last week. He has since been transferred to Lauderdale County.

Brown is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, theft of property and receiving stolen property.

Bullock said Brown is one of three suspects thought to be behind the January 25, 2016 burglary. Two men are still at large.

Brown has been released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bail totaling $11,000.