Deputy coroner confirms fatality on wreck at Cecil Ashburn Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Deputy Coroner for Madison County, Tyler Berryhill, has confirmed that a woman died in a single-vehicle wreck on Cecil Ashburn Drive near Big Cove Road.

Berryhill says that the woman crossed over a median and struck a guard rail around 5 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are notifying her family members and will provide information on her identity when they have finished.

WHNT News 19 is gathering information and will provide more updates to this story as soon as possible.