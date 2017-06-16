× Athens man on board USS Fitzgerald during collision, reported safe

ATHENS, Ala. — A 23-year-old man from Athens was on board a US destroyer when it collided with a Philippine merchant ship off the coast of Japan. Seven members of the crew are missing after the collision.

Jackson Schrimsher is part of the crew on the USS Fitzgerald. His grandmother Rita Schrimsher tells WHNT News 19 the family spoke briefly to Jackson via FaceTime and that he is safe.

Jackson is a 2012 graduate of East Limestone High School.