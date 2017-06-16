× Alabama Legal Food Frenzy helps replenish Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Summer can be a time of struggle for the Food Bank of north Alabama. The non-profit is stretched thin helping the many kids who are out of school and not getting regular meals.

They’re constantly hauling in and loading up a ton of food. It’s all thanks to the Legal Food Drive, that wrapped up in the beginning of May.

“In our north Alabama territory, we had nine different law firms–they can be law firms, legal departments of companies, bar associations and even the Northern Alabama Bankruptcy Court decided to participate,” said Laura Fincher with the food bank.

As a result of that effort, the non-profit received more than 3,000 pounds of food–food that is desperately needed right now.

“There are many children who rely on getting breakfast and lunch at their school every day during the school year and then during the summer time, they don’t go to school and they don’t have that opportunity to get food from their schools,” said Fincher.

As fast as it comes in, it goes right back out, headed to partner agencies for distribution. While the warehouse looks big…it’s never quite as full as the food bank would like as they work to feed millions of people across eleven counties.