Alabama A&M announces which players will represent the team at Media Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Believe it or not, media days for both the SEC and SWAC are less than a month away. Alabama has revealed the two players that will represent the Bulldogs on Friday, July 14 in Birmingham. Head coach James Spady is bringing sophomore running back, and Guntersville native Jordan Bentley and defensive lineman Averee Giles. Giles has been with Spady since he got to A&M, and Bentley is the reigning SWAC freshman of the year. Spady says both players deserve to be the face of Bulldog football.

"We are going to take Averee Giles who's been a constant main stay on our defense for a while. It seems like he's been here as long as I have, oh that's right, he has been here as long as I have," Spady told WHNT News 19. "Then we are going to take Jordan Bentley. If he's not a preseason conference player, or preseason conference player of the year, I'd be surprised."