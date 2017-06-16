× 2 charged in connection with multiple robberies in SW Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested two people they believe to be responsible for multiple robberies in southwest Huntsville.

Officers arrested Curtis Smith, 36, and Emily Maroney, 19 in the case. Both are charged with First Degree Robbery.

One of the robberies happened Tuesday of this week. It happened at the Pinecrest Apartment on McVey Street. Tuesday morning, investigators told us that was just one of a number of robberies that seemed to be targeting that community.

Officers say the string of robberies dates back roughly six weeks.

Huntsville Police are still looking for information on this case and ask anyone with information to call 256-722-7100. Investigators believe there may be more people involved in the robberies than just the two currently facing charges.