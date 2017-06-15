× You’re invited to the first ever Hope Gala!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — You can’t really say first annual Hope Gala, because it takes at least two for something to become an annual event. However, the people sponsoring the Gala can be excused for their enthusiasm, because the event planned at the Jackson Center in Huntsville is just the first of many to come.

The Hope Gala is set for July 22nd at the Jackson Center. It will benefit the Manna House and the Enrichment Center. Both are 501(c)3 not for profit charities. The Manna House provides food assistance to those in need, while the Enrichment Center supports more than 6,000 Alabama students with free in-school behavioral health services.

Helping these charities is rewarding in itself, but the Gala has a lot of bang for your buck. Among other things there will be a silent auction and social hour beginning at 6 p.m. Jazz guitarist Roland Gresham will provide the evening’s music. Dinner is set for 7 p.m. followed by a chocolate and coffee bar.

The Jackson Center wants to make this event as fun and convenient as possible, and that includes a shuttle service for those who purchase rooms at the Home2 and Hampton Inn by Bridge Street. Those rooms, by the way, will have a special rate for those attending the Gala.

Tickets to the event include multiple options:

PLATINUM – Eight event tickets, four drink tickets per guest, entrance to the VIP Reception, your company logo prominently displayed as a TOP level sponsor in the Hope Gala Program, the VIP Reception, silent auction area, and rotating display in banquet room. The cost for this level is $5,000.

GOLD – Eight event tickets, two drink tickets per guest, entrance to the VIP Reception, your company logo prominently displayed as a GOLD level sponsor in the Hope Gala Program, VIP Reception, and silent auction area. The cost for this level is $2,500.

SILVER – Six event tickets, two drink tickets per guest, entrance to the VIP Reception, your company logo prominently displayed in the Hope Gala Program & Silent Auction Area. The cost for this level is $1,500.

BRONZE – Four event tickets, two drink tickets per guest, entrance to the VIP Reception, your company logo displayed as a BRONZE level sponsor in the Hope Gala Program. The cost for this level is $1,000.

VIP RECEPTION SPONSOR – Eight event tickets, two drink tickets per guest, entrance to the VIP Reception, your company logo prominently displayed as a TOP LEVEL sponsor of the VIP Reception in the Hope Gala Program, VIP Reception, and silent auction area. The cost for this level is $2,000.

TABLE OF 8 – Eight event tickets, two drink tickets per person. Cost: $720

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS – $100 per person

For more information, or to purchase tickets contact Jamie Jones at jjones@jacksoncenter.net or call 256.327.7320. Payment is requested by Friday, July 7, 2017.