YOUR PHOTOS: Stunning sunsets after Thursday’s storms

Sometimes, the best sunsets occur after a particularly stormy afternoon.

That is the case Thursday evening throughout the Tennessee Valley. Widespread cirrostratus and cumulostratus clouds remained suspended in the sky as the sun sank below the horizon. The sun’s rays refracted through the cloud particles, generating the gorgeous purples, pinks and indigo hues Thursday evening.

