Woman arrested in Wednesday hit-and-run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police Traffic Investigators have made an arrest in a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Wednesday.

Police say Secrecia Dancy, 44, of Huntsville, turned herself in to authorities today. Police charged her with Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

The accident occurred around 4:45 on Wednesday at the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Brookline Drive. Police say Dancy was traveling on Brookline Drive and failed to stop at the intersection, hitting the vehicle in front of her and pushing it into a house. Dancy left the scene and left the other vehicle behind. The other vehicle had a 5-year-old child in it and was sent to the hospital with injuries.