× Weather-related accident on Highway 35 leaves multiple injured

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency has confirmed a wreck on Highway 35 between Rainsville and Fort Payne.

Authorities say the wreck involves two vehicles and that multiple people have been injured. The accident appears to be weather-related.

No further information is available at this time.

WHNT News 19 is gathering information and will provide updates to this story.