Two people killed in weather-related wreck on Highway 35

RAINSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities have confirmed two fatalities in a wreck on Highway 35 between Rainsville and Fort Payne.

Investigators say the wreck is weather-related. They believe a car driving westbound on Highway 35 near County Road 835 hydroplaned and drifted into the eastbound lane, striking the other vehicle.

No names have been released at this time. ALEA is investigating.