Two injured Thursday as severe storms pushed through the Valley

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms pushed through the Tennessee Valley Thursday afternoon.
The line dropped south from western Tennessee, and it strengthened as it approached northwestern Alabama. It continued to move east into the Sand Mountain region before exiting into Georgia.
Below is a round up of the storm damage reports from throughout the Valley:
- Near Flint City (Morgan County): 1 injury reported, trees down on Blankenship Road
- Douglas (Marshall County): 1 injury reported, tree down on a mobile home on Plunkett Drive
- Athens (Limestone County): Several trees down near the intersection of Nick Davis Road and Mooresville Road due to outflow boundaries.
- Decatur (Morgan County): Multiple trees down
- Hartselle (Morgan County): Multiple trees down
- East Huntsville (Madison County): Tree down near intersection of HWY 431 and Dug Hill Road.
- Near Gurley (Madison County): Trees down along Hurricane Creek Road
- South Pittsburg (Marion County, TN): Tree fell on a house on 7th street; no injuries reported
- Near Arab (Marshall County): Tree down across Lookout Drive
- Near Grant (Marshall County): Tree down on a car near Cottonville Road and National Bridge Lane
- Geraldine (DeKalb County): Large tree down on a house along County Road 329