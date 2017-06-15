Showers & storms through Thursday

Showers and storms with locally heavy downpours are in the forecast through this afternoon and evening.

Any storm could be strong. The Storm Prediction Center has a large area of outlined in red with the potential for damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning.

What to expect from the storms: The stormy weather moving in is classic early summertime action: locally-heavy storms with 'mean-looking' shelf clouds, wind gusts over 50 miles per hour, heavy rain, and intense, frequent lightning. Some small hail could accompany the strongest storms, but the air is so warm throughout a large depth of the atmosphere that large hail is not expected.

Showers and storms become more scattered this afternoon and evening as an upper disturbance moves our way. Everything calms down later this evening.

Here is another look at the timing and threats for the day.