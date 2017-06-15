Scottsboro Summer Fest 2017 will be this Saturday at Goose Pond Colony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - "My wife and I decided that there wasn't enough going on in the city of Scottsboro and we felt like we had the means to do something," says Jimmy Coble CEO of Coble Productions and founder of the event.

Five local artists will take center stage Saturday for Scottsboro Summer Fest.

"We first started with our bands. We own Busters Pub and Grill in town and we had several of the bands play in there," says Coble. "And we got with them first and decided that we wanted to do an outdoor venue."

Thousands are expected at the goose pond colony amphi-theater.

"Many of the followers that follow the Velcro Pigmies, follow Loxley and Your Girlfriend; so we wanted all three of them to play together in one venue."

It's one of the first events of its kind in the city.

"Our intent was to benefit the whole city of Scottsboro, as far as bringing more people out that can't necessarily go to a bar to watch one of these live bands. They can just come out to the park where we can let all ages enjoy it," says Coble.

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club in Scottsboro.

Gates open at 2:30 Saturday at the Goose Pond Colony Amphi-theater.

The music starts at 3 and the bands will play til midnight. Tickets are $15 at the gate for those 13 and up. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, you can click here for Scottsboro Summer Fest 2017.