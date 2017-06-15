× Marshall County man wants to find the rightful owner of eight military medals

BOAZ, Ala. — A Marshall County man came across some things he says aren’t his to keep. The longtime Boaz resident says the eight military medals that came into his possession should go back to rightful hands.

Chris Holmes looked on the letgo app for some antiques and came across some things he thought were special: eight military medals. The Boaz resident contacted the seller and met him in Albertville.

Holmes says once he saw the medals, he wanted to find the owner. He doesn’t know if the medals originate from Marshall County.

Holmes says the seller said he found them. “He said he was cleaning out a building somewhere, like a barn or something, and tearing it down and he found them in there.”

Some of the medals have dates coordinating with World War Two and the Vietnam War. One of the medals has a name on it: Sidney B. Hooper.

A former member of the Armed Forces himself, Holmes did online research and posted to social media in an attempt to figure out where the medals came from.

“Whoever’s they are, I just hope their family or someone just steps forward and takes them, because that’s something that you earn,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the medals aren’t his to keep.