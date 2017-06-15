Huntsville man charged with supporting act of terrorism

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department has charged a man with Soliciting of Providing Support for an Act of Terrorism.

22-year-old Aziz Sayed, of Huntsville, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

The Huntsville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are jointly investigating the case. No specifics of the threat have been released, but both agencies say the arrest eliminates any threat to the Huntsville/Madison County area, including Redstone Arsenal.

Further details have not been released, as the investigation is ongoing. But authorities stressed that the threat posed by the individual is over.