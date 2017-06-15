Improper handling of ready-to-eat food in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Chow King Buffet & Grill Score of: 69
1000 G Beltline Road SW, Decatur
Violations:
- Kitchen hand sink not accessible
- Chicken temping 55 degrees and fish temping 44 degrees in walk-in cooler
- Dented cans
- Hands not being properly cleaned between changing task
McDonald's Score of: 83
306 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
Violations:
- Provide chemical test strips for three-compartment sink
- Food items being held for serving were not hot enough
- Employee making cheeseburgers without gloves
Domino's Pizza Score of: 90
712 East Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals
Violations:
- Chemical cleaner stored directly with food
Clean Plate Recommendation
Southern Barbeque Score of: 99
425 West Avalon Avenue, Sheffield