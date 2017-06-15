Improper handling of ready-to-eat food in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Chow King Buffet & Grill     Score of: 69    

1000 G Beltline Road SW, Decatur

Violations:

  • Kitchen hand sink not accessible
  • Chicken temping 55 degrees and fish temping 44 degrees in walk-in cooler
  • Dented cans
  • Hands not being properly cleaned between changing task

 

McDonald's     Score of: 83

306 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence

Violations:

  • Provide chemical test strips for three-compartment sink
  • Food items being held for serving were not hot enough
  • Employee making cheeseburgers without gloves

 

Domino's Pizza     Score of: 90  

712 East Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals

Violations:

  • Chemical cleaner stored directly with food

 

Clean Plate Recommendation

Southern Barbeque     Score of: 99  

425 West Avalon Avenue, Sheffield