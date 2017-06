Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Firefighters were called to the Executive Hills apartment complex on Halston Circle around 3:30 this morning. They arrived to find the outside stairs of one building on fire.

Firefighters evacuated the residents for about an hour while they put the fire out. We're told the fire didn't reach inside the building.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.