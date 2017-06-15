× HEMSI receives national award dedicated to fast, efficient service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Incorporated is a cut above other first responders across the country and has the award to prove it. Thursday morning, HEMSI received the National Gold EMS Lifeline award.

“This is outstanding,” said HEMSI training officer, William Hall. “This is the culmination of years of blood, sweat and tears at this company.”

The award represents medical services that work closely with hospitals to provide faster, more efficient care to patients who experience severe heart attacks.

Part of the care has a lot to do with the technology HEMSI uses.

“It makes it much, much easier,” said Hall. “You don’t feel like you’re on an island. You’re in direct communication with the staffs at the hospitals.”

Getting information to the doctor ahead of time, is imperative.

“We can then take that information and that tracing in real time, transmit it through our documentation tablet here, directly to the receiving facility in real time, in our hopes to get under 10 minutes from the initial patient contact,” said Hall.

Hall says this award is a result of HEMSI EMS providers doing what they love for the people of Madison county.