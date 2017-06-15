Hartselle police investigate wreck involving wrong-way driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - Hartselle Police are investigating an early morning wreck involving a wrong-way driver. It happened on Highway 31 just before 1:00 this morning.

Police say a Chevy Baretta was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 31 near Sparkman Street.

The driver barely missed an oncoming ambulance before steering the car into the median where it hit a light pole and flipped.

The driver and passenger were taken to Decatur/Morgan Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Highway 31 had to be shut down for a short time, but has since reopened.