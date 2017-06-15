× GIFs are 30-years-old! Now you can use them in Facebook comments

Happy 30th birthday GIF!

June 15th marks the anniversary of the format and its dominance on the Internet.

In case you didn’t know, the GIF was developed by Steve Wilhite, a software writer for CompuServe back in 1987. In recent years it’s become a fixture of Internet comment sections; helping people express every emotion under the sun.

In celebration of GIF’s success, Facebook is rolling out a couple of new GIF-related features on its platform.

You can now comment on posts by adding GIFs. Just tap the GIF button and select one of the trending GIFs. You can also type in words that describe your comment and select a GIF from the search results.

According to CNET.com, a “whopping 13 billion GIFs were sent on Facebook Messenger last year, 400 million of those gracing family and friends on New Year’s Day 2017. Facebook only brought in sharing GIFs on News Feeds in 2015, letting you use the site hosting the image to make a direct share to your feed.”

So, whether it’s the “hard g” or the “soft g” pronunciation you prefer, it’s a day to go .gif crazy!