× Funeral Held for Local Aviation legend Clyde Harold Shelton

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Clyde Harold Shelton had a character many said you can’t fake. He’s described as being a humble and honest man. He also had a huge passion for aviation.

For some his funeral was more of a celebration. “My father had the privilege of being able to live his dream for 63 years. His dream was to fly, promote aviation, and teach,”Shelton’s son Scott Shelton said.

His funeral was held in a place near and dear to his heart; at the Madison County Executive Airport. “This is the airport he confounded in 1966. I grew up in this airport like my bother did. This was like my daddy`s second home,” Shelton’s son Steven Shelton said.

Shelton was surrounded by the ones who loved him the most. Generation after generation got up to pay their respects to Shelton. He was also honored by having a flyover. He got to make his way down the runway, followed by an antique plane. It’s a goodbye many said Shelton would’ve been proud of.

“He would have been thrilled, it`s where he spent the majority of his life and we`re happy to do it for him,” Shelton’s son Scott Shelton said.

Shelton may be gone, but his family believes he’s developed a new pair of wings to keep an eye on them from above.