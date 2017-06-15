Discussion about lawmaker security begins in Washington, D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Security is top-of-mind following a harrowing day for those who were involved in the Alexandria shooting, and all who know them.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R- 4th District) was driving into the Capitol when he learned the news about the shooting at the Alexandria baseball field.

"It has been a little bit of an unusual sort of cloud hanging over the Capitol today," he said about the climate in Washington.

Aderholt was not at the shooting, but his colleagues were. He knows the injured Congressman Steve Scalise personally.

Continued prayers for Rep. Scalise. A big sports fan who joined us back in Jan. to watch NC game between UA/Clemson. pic.twitter.com/VPy9Tt7G3c — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 14, 2017

"We've been friends ever since Steve came to Congress," he said. "He came not long after I was elected."

He tweeted the above photo of a group of lawmakers together, taken back in January to watch the National Championship game.

Aderholt echoed what many others in Washington have said following Wednesday's shooting: Capitol Police saved lives.

"Quite honestly, if it had not been for the Capitol Police who were there on the scene, it could have been way worse," he said, expressing his gratitude to those officers.

Capitol Police are security detail 24/7 for the most powerful lawmakers. Not every lawmaker travels with them for protection. Aderholt acknowledged there is a discussion in Washington about that.

"It's going to be a discussion and I think the members are going to have to take on over the next few weeks," he said.

"We here in Washington around the Capitol Complex, security is very tight. I don't know if security could be any better." Aderholt added, "The only thing that I think is up for discussion is when members of Congress are away from the Capitol Complex."

Rep. Aderholt said leadership will need to decide where the conversation goes.

"It's sad that we are actually at a point where we have to have this discussion," he said. "I don't know where it will go, I don't really know how I feel about it." He added that he thinks it needs to be a bipartisan discussion.

Aderholt plans to go to the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, as he does most years.

The game is still on, set to begin at 7:05 PM Eastern. There will be special benefit for the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Congressman Aderholt believes the game holds special significance this year, as they think of the danger many players faced and of Rep. Scalise, who is still in the hospital.

"Just because of the situation, I think we will be thinking about how anything can happen at any time. I'm sure the security tomorrow night will be much more robust," Rep. Aderholt said.