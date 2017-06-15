Annual Dog Wash — pamper your dog and support a great cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARTEC K-9 is a non-profit, all-volunteer unit based in Madison County. It specializes in land and water searches using certified air scenting, man trailing and cadaver dogs. The dogs can assist in searches in wilderness, urban, disaster, collapsed buildings, and water settings. The group works with law enforcement on human remains detection cases but does not work felony apprehension searches. Dog handlers receive extensive training in search operations and theory, traditional search methods, air scent and scent discrimination, rough country rescue and crime scene preservation. Many are also trained as EMTs & Rescue Specialist. While the group is based in Madison Co. they can respond outside the area at the request of local, State or Federal authority.

The Annual Dog Wash is the main fundraiser for the group. Dogs receive Spa treatment to include a bath, pedicure and minor grooming. K-9 handlers will also be on hand to offer advise.

Saturday, June 24th from 10 AM - 4 PM

US Space and Rocket Center

$25 donation (tax-deductible)

All dogs must be on a leash!