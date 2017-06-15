× Albertville students donated more than $100 to the Albertville Police Department.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A group of Albertville High School students raised money selling something simple, and donated the funds to men and women in blue.

“We’ve just been selling stickers up at the Chamber and up at events like Main Street Music Festival and a lot of different things like that,” said Albertville Junior Chamber Board of Commerce president Garrett Canfield.

The sales took off. “We sell them for $1 each,” Canfield added. Those dollars added up.

“Overall so far we’ve raised $123.00 just with this alone,” Canfield said.

But the group of students weren’t selling these for themselves. “We are just giving it to the Albertville Police Department,” Canfield said.

Albertville Police officers say they’re proud of the teens for taking the initiative. The money will go toward the department’s equipment needs. “It makes us feel really good because it’s something that we’ve been working on for a while now, and it’s just something that we’re proud to do,” Canfield said, “They do so much for us, and it’s the least that we could do for everything that they do for us.”

You can buy a sticker at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, located at 316 East Sand Mountain Drive. The stickers are $1 and all of the proceeds go to the Albertville Police Department.