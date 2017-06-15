Alabama is ranked second for most contaminated water sites in the US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alabama is ranked number two in the US for having the most sites with contaminated drinking water, according to the Environmental Working Group and Northeastern University.

"PFCs are chemicals that have been used forever," says Scott Harris, Assistant State Health Officer.

PFCs can be found in areas that have large industrial settings .

"They're used for cookware. They're used for waterproof clothing, for rugs to prevent stains.

Which is why they're used in the carpet industry," says Harris.

They somehow find a way into water supplies. Many industries have stopped using PFCs but Harris says "they're very persistent. They last for years and years and they also last for years in people's bodies."

These chemicals aren't regulated by the government, because they cannot scientifically link diseases to them.

"So scientists have not been willing to say these chemical cause these diseases, but there are a few things that they are associated with," says Harris.

Many agencies are working on eliminating the issues by blending water from sources that don't have the chemicals in them or purchasing water from other sites.

But those systems are costly and could take some time to build.

"There's really not any other overwhelmingly scientific evidence to say there's a warning," says Harris. "You shouldn't drink it. We certainly don't think people should be afraid of it."

As of right now the Alabama Department of Environmental management is watching the chemical levels for all of these affected sites, and so far they've all stayed belowvthe required levels.

You can find a list of contaminated water site by click here on Environmental Working Groups website. They have an interactive map that includes specific locations.