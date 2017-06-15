× Alabama back-to-school sales tax holiday moves to July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The back-to-school sales tax holiday will be held earlier this year, allowing people to save money on supplies before school starts.

The Alabama Retail Association said tax will be exempt on certain items from midnight July 21 until midnight July 23.

Alabama will hold its twelfth annual sales tax holiday giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales or use tax. Local sales and use tax may apply – see list of participating cities and counties.

Retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are legally tax-exempt during the Sales Tax Holiday.

Tax-free purchases will include:

clothing priced at $100 or less;

priced at $100 or less; school supplies valued at $50 or less;

valued at $50 or less; books that cost $30 or less; and

that cost $30 or less; and computers and computer equipment with a selling price of $750 or less.

You can find the full tax-free weekend reference guide here.