× Accident report shows Mt. Zion church bus slid more than 160-feet on its roof; driver, 71, among the injured

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – The day after charging the driver of the Mt. Zion bus that flipped in the Atlanta area, killing one and injuring dozens, police have released the initial accident report, detailing their understanding of the crash.

The report matches initial information from law enforcement, that the bus changed lanes into another car then over-corrected, causing it to flip and slide into oncoming traffic, hitting another car.

The bus slid more than 160-feet on its roof, according to the initial report.

The report lists the driver as Jerry Sims, saying he is 71 and that he was taken to the hospital after the wreck with serious injuries.

Sims is charged with Failure to Maintain Lane and Homicide by Vehicle – 2nd Degree, both of which are misdemeanor traffic offenses, since neither drugs nor alcohol were involved. His lawyer says, “Jerry, who is still recovering in the hospital, has received nothing but love and support from the families affected by the accident and the fellowship of the entire Christian community.”

The driver of the car initially hit by the bus is listed as 20-years old.

The accident report shows the bus had 37 people on board when it flipped. Most of them were teenagers.

It also shows the father of the 17-year-old killed in the wreck, Sarah Harmening, was driving another bus in the convoy.