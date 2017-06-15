Absentee voting applications now being accepted for special Senate Election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Applications for absentee voting are now being accepted for the August 15th Special Senate Primary Election. This special election will determine each party’s candidate to run for the Senate seat left vacant by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The primary winners will face off in a special election on December 12, 2017 which will determine who wins the Senate position.

Applications are available at www.madiscountyvotes.com. Voters May request an application in person at the office of Circuit Clerk Debra Kiser, Room 217 in the Madison County Courthouse between 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM. The last day to request an absentee ballot is August 10, 2017.

Qualified voters may vote by absentee ballot by mail or in person if they complete the application and meet one of the following criteria: