13 Nonprofits Receive $500,000 from Huntsville Hospital

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – 13 nonprofits are feeling the love from Huntsville Hospital. They have each been recognized for the good work they do in the community.

Today Huntsville Hospital’s Community Health Initiative gave out $500,000 worth of grant money. “Every nonprofit has wonderful programs to improve the overall health in our community, but there are certain ones that speak to our hearts,” Community Health Initiative Chair Beth Richardson.

The $500,000 was spilt between the following nonprofits:

1. Autism Resource Foundation- $2,500

2. CASA – $45,000

3. Community Free Clinic – $100,000

4. Community Free Dental Clinic – $40,000

5. HEALS – $85,000

6. New Hope Children’s Clinic – $75,000

7. North Alabama Medical Reserve Corps – $2,000

8. North Alabama Sickle Cell – $6,000

9. Rock Steady Boxing – $22,000

10.The Arc of Madison County – $20,000

11. United Cerebral Palsy – $2,500

12. Village of Promise – $10,000

13. WellStone Behavioral Health – $90,000

Richardson said all of the nonprofits who applied were all deserving.